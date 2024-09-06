CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) Shares Up 2.4%

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. 118,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 810,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
CBL & Associates Properties Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.
About CBL & Associates Properties
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CBL & Associates Properties
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.