CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) Shares Up 2.4%

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. 118,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 810,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

CBL & Associates Properties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments.

