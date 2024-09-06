CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Trading Down 4.3%

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.53. 309,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 487,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

