Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FUN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.82.

FUN opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $58.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $571.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,274,000 after buying an additional 2,310,565 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,553,000 after purchasing an additional 539,352 shares in the last quarter. Torno Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,413,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth $1,329,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

