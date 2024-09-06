Ceiba Energy Services (CVE:CEB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Ceiba Energy Services Inc. (CVE:CEB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.20. Ceiba Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 1,000 shares.
Ceiba Energy Services Stock Up ∞
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20.
Ceiba Energy Services Company Profile
Ceiba Energy Services Inc, formerly Cancen Oil Canada Inc, provides specialized services to companies involved in the exploration, extraction and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The Company operates through the segment of acquisition and development of oilfield service assets to perform services that include oil emulsion treatment, terminaling, storage and marketing of crude oil, and processing and disposal of produced water and waste fluids.
