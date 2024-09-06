Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading 4.9% Higher

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.78 and last traded at $43.55. Approximately 263,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 771,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLDX

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.92.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,809.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celldex Therapeutics

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $608,232.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $1,046,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,410.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $608,232.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $996,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 136,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 44,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,817,000 after acquiring an additional 427,827 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,756,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,722 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,864,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,236,000 after purchasing an additional 47,844 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.