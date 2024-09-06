Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20. 30,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 321,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.
Central Puerto Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). Central Puerto had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 52.54%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Puerto
Central Puerto Company Profile
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
