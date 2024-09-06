Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Trading 3.8% Higher

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 18,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 73,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Century Lithium Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Century Lithium news, Director Donald George Myers sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$27,000.00. 4.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Century Lithium

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

