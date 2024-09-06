Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Down 0.1%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $140.56 and last traded at $140.77. 1,350,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,730,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.93.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $257.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

