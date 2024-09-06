Chewy (CHWY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/29/2024 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Chewy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $22.00 to $29.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – Chewy is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2024 – Chewy was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/20/2024 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $18.50 to $20.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Chewy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Chewy is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Chewy was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of CHWY stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $26.40. 8,390,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,701,141. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 146.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $499,999,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $499,999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,906,141 shares of company stock worth $540,973,233. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $673,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 39.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 74.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

