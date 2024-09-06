Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is currently -8.55%.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.