Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.40 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Targa Resources accounts for 1.2% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 2,220.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rogco LP acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at $23,649,876.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at $23,649,876.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $160,140.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,898,969.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,390 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.54.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP opened at $149.78 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $152.42. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.41.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

