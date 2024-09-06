Childress Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,017 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,343,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,520,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 194,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,297 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 125,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 19,488 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $161.67 billion, a PE ratio of -475.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

