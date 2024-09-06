ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) Trading Down 0%

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $30.70. 31,393 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 15,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $232.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. Equities analysts predict that ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

In other ChoiceOne Financial Services news, President Michael J. Burke, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michael J. Burke, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly Potes acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,325. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $154,085. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChoiceOne Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COFS. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 33.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

