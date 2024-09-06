Christopher Mills Purchases 15,000 Shares of Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG) Stock

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mills acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,433 ($18.84) per share, for a total transaction of £214,950 ($282,643.00).

Christopher Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 2nd, Christopher Mills acquired 5,000 shares of Oryx International Growth Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,435 ($18.87) per share, for a total transaction of £71,750 ($94,345.83).

Oryx International Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of OIG stock opened at GBX 1,390 ($18.28) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £194.60 million, a P/E ratio of 772.22 and a beta of 0.88. Oryx International Growth Fund Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,020 ($13.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,499.97 ($19.72). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,378.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,287.20.

Oryx International Growth Fund Company Profile

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

