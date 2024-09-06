CHS Inc. (CHSCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

CHS Stock Down 0.8 %

CHSCP traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $30.07. 6,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,043. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41.

Get CHS alerts:

About CHS

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.