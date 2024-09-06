CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

CHS Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHSCL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,979. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.90. CHS has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $26.63.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

