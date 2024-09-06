CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
CHS Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of CHSCL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,979. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.90. CHS has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $26.63.
CHS Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CHS
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.