CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4438 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
CHS Trading Down 0.1 %
CHSCN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $25.69. 10,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,756. CHS has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $26.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80.
About CHS
