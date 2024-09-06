Citigroup Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $325.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $316.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. HSBC upgraded Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $292.17.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $251.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The company has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 64.61% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,220,661. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the software company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.