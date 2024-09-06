CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $177.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $212.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.73.

CME Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $219.38 on Tuesday. CME Group has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.56. The firm has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

