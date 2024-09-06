Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.91.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $86.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $104.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.77 and a 200-day moving average of $92.14. The company has a market capitalization of $145.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.8325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,686,000 after acquiring an additional 97,238 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,346,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $4,217,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

