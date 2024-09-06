Columbia Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,297 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.0% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE opened at $28.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $161.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

