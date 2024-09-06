Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,769 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in Comcast by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.86.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

