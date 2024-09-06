CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.35

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €14.35 ($15.94) and last traded at €14.14 ($15.71), with a volume of 143091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €14.41 ($16.01).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $731.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is €16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.16.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

