Contrasting Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) & Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF)

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) and Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Japan Tobacco pays an annual dividend of $79.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 279.0%. Vector Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Japan Tobacco pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vector Group pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Japan Tobacco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Japan Tobacco and Vector Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Tobacco N/A N/A N/A $225.55 0.13 Vector Group $1.42 billion 1.65 $183.53 million $1.16 12.85

Profitability

Vector Group has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Tobacco. Japan Tobacco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vector Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Japan Tobacco and Vector Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Tobacco N/A N/A N/A Vector Group 14.05% -26.96% 19.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Japan Tobacco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Vector Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Vector Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Japan Tobacco and Vector Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Tobacco 0 0 0 0 N/A Vector Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vector Group has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.31%. Given Vector Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vector Group is more favorable than Japan Tobacco.

Summary

Vector Group beats Japan Tobacco on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Tobacco



Japan Tobacco Inc., a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products. The company also provides reduced-risk products, including infused tobacco capsules and heated tobacco sticks. In addition, it researches and develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs for the therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, kidney and metabolism, immunity/inflammation, and central nervous system. Further, the company provides frozen and room-temperature products, such as frozen udon noodles, packed rice, and frozen okonomiyaki; bakery products; and seasonings, including yeast extracts, assembled, kelp and bonito extracts, and oyster sauces. It offers its products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands. Japan Tobacco Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Vector Group



Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands. It also invests in planned communities, condominium and mixeduse developments, apartment buildings, hotels, and commercial properties. The company markets and sells its cigarettes to wholesalers and distributors of tobacco and convenience products, as well as grocery, drug, and convenience store chains. The company was formerly known as Brooke Group Ltd. and changed its name to Vector Group Ltd. in May 2000. Vector Group Ltd. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

