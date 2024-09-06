Cookie Price Hits $0.0240 on Major Exchanges (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, Cookie has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. Cookie has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $588,494.89 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cookie token can currently be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000099 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cookie’s launch date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,783,551 tokens. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 80,659,966.19580504 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02450585 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $514,971.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cookie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cookie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

