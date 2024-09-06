Craneware (LON:CRW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Craneware (LON:CRW – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,700 ($35.50) target price on the stock.

Craneware stock opened at GBX 2,280 ($29.98) on Tuesday. Craneware has a 12-month low of GBX 1,340.71 ($17.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,509.20 ($32.99). The stock has a market cap of £805.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11,400.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,317.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,263.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Craneware’s previous dividend of $13.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14,500.00%.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

