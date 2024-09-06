Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.84

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.84 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.92). Croma Security Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.92), with a volume of 7,000 shares changing hands.

Croma Security Solutions Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £9.68 million, a PE ratio of 320.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 70.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 70.84.

About Croma Security Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Croma Locksmiths; and Croma Fire and Security. The Croma Locksmiths segment supplies, installs, and maintains locks, padlocks, safes, ironmongery, UPVC mechanisms, security shutters, grilles, and doors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Croma Security Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croma Security Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.