Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.75

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.47.
View Our Latest Analysis on CRR.UN
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.