Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.75

Sep 6th, 2024

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.47.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

TSE:CRR.UN traded up C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 173,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,531. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 0.94. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.68 and a 52 week high of C$15.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

