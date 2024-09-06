Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CW. Truist Financial raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CW stock opened at $301.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.76. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $190.64 and a 1 year high of $318.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

