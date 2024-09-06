CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 261.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $139,177,000 after buying an additional 859,134 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in CVS Health by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,084,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $86,480,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS opened at $57.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average of $64.00.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.48.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

