Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,270,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 311,280 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.3% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $316,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,009,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,657 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,460,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,161 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,757,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,876,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,691,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,752,382,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.94.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,229,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $4.46 on Friday, hitting $269.17. 118,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,358. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

