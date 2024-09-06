Daniel M. Testa Sells 1,500 Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) Director Daniel M. Testa sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $17,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
FVCBankcorp Stock Down 0.2 %
FVCBankcorp stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $205.93 million, a P/E ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $15.39.
FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
