Daniel M. Testa Sells 1,500 Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) Director Daniel M. Testa sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $17,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FVCBankcorp stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $205.93 million, a P/E ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $15.39.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FVCBankcorp by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 437.3% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 78,064 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

