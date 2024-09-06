Decred Price Tops $10.81 on Major Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. Decred has a total market cap of $176.27 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $10.81 or 0.00020245 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00075522 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007191 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000129 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,302,017 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.