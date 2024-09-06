DeepOnion Price Up 39.5% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $20.80 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 39.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00076165 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00020386 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006899 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000127 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

