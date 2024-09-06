Defined Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Defined Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,310,000 after purchasing an additional 902,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $78,567,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $112.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.93. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

