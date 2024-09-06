Defined Wealth Management LLC Has $352,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,525,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,773,000 after acquiring an additional 467,975 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,569,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,465,000 after purchasing an additional 402,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,428 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,665,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,604,000 after buying an additional 156,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,605,000 after buying an additional 3,341,587 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $64.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

