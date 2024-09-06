Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies accounts for about 2.3% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $107.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.95 and a 200-day moving average of $122.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 182.71%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,902,278 shares of company stock worth $942,086,320. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.