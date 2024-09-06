Denver PWM LLC Acquires Shares of 415 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $251.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $258.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

