Denver PWM LLC Buys New Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $2,892,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $198.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.44. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $204.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GEV. Daiwa America upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.28.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

