Denver PWM LLC Has $707,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Denver PWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $211.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.72 and its 200-day moving average is $206.24.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

