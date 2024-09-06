Denver PWM LLC Purchases 302 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Denver PWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.7% of Denver PWM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,544,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,115,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,241,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,073,929,000 after purchasing an additional 206,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $461.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $473.04 and its 200-day moving average is $455.79. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

