Denver PWM LLC Purchases New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,749 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $76.96 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $618.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.24.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.99.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at $47,687,998,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,144,237 shares of company stock valued at $730,497,016. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

