Denver PWM LLC Takes $68,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $59.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

