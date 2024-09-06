Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 198 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Bunge Global were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Bunge Global by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup cut Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

BG stock opened at $98.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $115.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.64.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

