Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.00

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.83, with a volume of 112582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $143.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $30.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.