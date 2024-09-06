dForce USD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16,729.91 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $14.58 million and approximately $16,729.91 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00010489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00116562 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00011355 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99926366 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $12,376.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

