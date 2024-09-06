dForce USD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,012.23 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $14.57 million and $2,012.23 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00010158 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00117983 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00011287 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99926366 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $12,376.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

