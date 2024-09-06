DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.80 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2025 earnings at $13.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.64 EPS.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.7 %

DKS stock opened at $214.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.41 and its 200 day moving average is $207.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $239.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

