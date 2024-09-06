Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. cut its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,590,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,268 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned about 0.10% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $123,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 77,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 564,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,098,000 after acquiring an additional 48,462 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $48.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.99.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

