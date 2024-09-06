Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Down to $71.71

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.71, but opened at $69.54. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $70.86, with a volume of 293,666 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.72 and its 200 day moving average is $82.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECL. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Ogborne Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,668,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

